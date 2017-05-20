Trump lands in Saudi Arabia as controversies swirl at home

Trump departed Washington as controversies swirled, all centering on the alleged ties between his campaign and Russia. He wasn’t able to completely escape the storm in Riyadh: at an evening news conference, his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was forced to answer a question about the matter.

But for the most part, Trump’s first day on foreign soil proceeded without major hiccups.

The administration cast the deal as a renewal of US commitment to the region, though many of the sales included in the agreement were approved by the Obama administration.

Trump and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud oversaw the signing on Saturday afternoon during an extended ceremony in a large gilded reception hall at the Royal Court. Multiple agreements between American and Saudi companies, including between the Saudi oil giant Aramco and various US firms, were inked during the event.

Trump lauded the deals as “tremendous investments in the United States.”

“That was a tremendous day. Tremendous investments in the United States. Hundreds of billions of dollars of investments into the United States and jobs, jobs, jobs,” Trump said.