Trump lands in Saudi Arabia as controversies swirl at home

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (CNN) President Donald Trump was lavished with extravagant royal pomp here Saturday during his first stop abroad as President, an elaborate start to a trip meant to bolster international partnerships but which aides now hope can reset a

Trump’s stop in an enthusiastic Saudi capital is the first in a nine-day, five-country swing across the Middle East and Europe

The complex itinerary will take Trump to the capitals of three great world religions and introduce him to the grueling pace of presidential foreign travel.

Trump departed Washington as controversies swirled, all centering on the alleged ties between his campaign and Russia. He wasn’t able to completely escape the storm in Riyadh: at an evening news conference, his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was forced to answer a question about the matter.

But for the most part, Trump’s first day on foreign soil proceeded without major hiccups.