Officer fatally shoots man after he gets inside police car near Shreveport

AP Published:
Photo Courtesy: MGN

CONVERSE, La.  – A police officer in a small western Louisiana town fatally shot a man who managed to get into a police vehicle.

Louisiana State Police said in a news release they are investigating the shooting at the request of the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened in the town of Converse, 56 miles south of Shreveport, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The release said a Converse police officer responded to a disturbance call.

On arrival, he encountered Ricco Devante Holden, described as a 24-year-old black male from Zwolle.

Few details have been released but state police said there was an altercation of some kind, during which Holden gained entry to a police vehicle.

The identity of the officer who shot Holden has not been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s