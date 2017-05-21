Officer fatally shoots man after he gets inside police car near Shreveport

CONVERSE, La. – A police officer in a small western Louisiana town fatally shot a man who managed to get into a police vehicle.

Louisiana State Police said in a news release they are investigating the shooting at the request of the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened in the town of Converse, 56 miles south of Shreveport, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The release said a Converse police officer responded to a disturbance call.

On arrival, he encountered Ricco Devante Holden, described as a 24-year-old black male from Zwolle.

Few details have been released but state police said there was an altercation of some kind, during which Holden gained entry to a police vehicle.

The identity of the officer who shot Holden has not been released.