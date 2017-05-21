“Real Housewife’ star Cynthia Bailey receives key to city in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Sunday was a day for the supermodels in Acadiana as more than 500 people of all young ages competed in a Louisiana Model Search in Opelousas.

In attendance for the event was host, supermodel and reality TV star Cynthia Bailey.

After years on the runway, Bailey has now passed the torch by providing young talent with the resources and education they need to excel in the fashion world.

In addition to her starring role on the Real Housewives of Atlanta series, Bailey is a coach and mentor to young women and men seeking opportunities in the modeling world through her very own modeling agency, The Bailey Agency.

Aside from the regular catwalk tips and pretty headshots at her modeling agency, Bailey says she also emphasizes skills and qualities like education and ambition as part of the supermodel package.

During Sunday’s Louisiana Model Search 2017, Bailey was also honored by Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum with a shiny, new key to the city.

The event took place at the Opelousas Civic Center.