Trump budget would cut food stamps by 25 percent

President Donald Trump’s budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, just one part of a new wave of spending cut proposals.

The Trump plan would slice a whopping $193 billion from food stamps over the coming decade, a cut of more than 25 percent.

The White House says it would be implemented by cutting back eligibility and imposing additional work requirements. The program presently serves about 42 million people.

Trump’s blueprint for the 2018 budget year comes out Tuesday. It includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits, and farm subsidies.

The overall plan from the White House is already getting panned by congressional lawmakers in both parties.