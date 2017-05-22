2017 Hurricane Season, experts offer flood insurance advice

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Hurricane Season begins on Thursday, June 1. It’s a day when some homeowners become concerned about flood insurance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says even after hurricane season begins flood insurance can be purchased. The warning is that there’s a 30 day waiting period for coverage to begin.

State Farm Insurance Agent Trey Hargrove says everyone should at least consider flood insurance. Hargrove says it’s worth a conversation and obtaining an insurance quote —- both of which are free.

“If the damages are due to flooding, chances are their homeowners probably is not going to cover that. Their flood insurance policy probably is going to need to cover that,” says Hargrove. Hargrove explains that during the August flood he contacted his clients who had flood insurance. Hargrove says he knew the claim demand would be huge and wanted to get claims ahead of the anticipated line.

Hargrove says flood damage can take a toll both financially and emotionally. “Everyone is in a flood zone. You might be in a preferred flood zone and in that case the flood insurance is very affordable; but everyone is in a flood zone.”

Kati Joubert says her home didn’t flood but her neighbors across the street did. “They completely remodeled everything and then they decided to move because they couldn’t handle it anymore. Too much of an up keep,” says Joubert. Joubert says she didn’t have flood insurance. She explains that since the flood that has changed. “I have a contingency plan and that’s insurance,” states Joubert.