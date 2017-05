YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The fifth suspect in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Youngsville and a high-speed chase through Lafayette Parish turned himself in on Friday, according to Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.

Darius Quintrel Boudreaux, 17, was the fifth suspect in the vehicle burglaries and subsequent chase happened in the early morning hours of May 16, 2017.