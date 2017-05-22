Experts say stock up on hurricane supplies during sales tax weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – With hurricane season beginning just next week, experts are saying now is the time to make sure you’re stocked up on supplies.

This weekend is the Annual Louisiana Sales Tax Holiday for Hurricane Preparedness Supplies.

This means hurricane supplies like flashlights, shutters, fuel tanks and batteries are at a reduced sales tax rate.

According to Doug Ashy Building Materials manager Bobby Domingue, people often scramble right before a storm to buy last minute items that may already be sold out.

“Those are some of our really busiest times. People are lining up outside wanting plywood. Generally we almost always run out,” Domingue said.

Byron Henderson with the Louisiana Department of Revenue said state legislators want to make sure folks get supplies before the shelves are emptied.

“The reason that the legislature passed this sales tax holiday was to encourage people to get ready for hurricane season in advance rather than waiting for the aftermath of a storm,” Henderson said.

It’s a two-percent exemption from the state’s sales tax.

It applies to the first $1500 of any item needed for hurricane preparation.

According to Domingue, items that take time to order, such as hurricane fabric, shutters or windows with impact glass, are best done sooner rather than later.

“We do have some people that would like to use products that do take time to order and install to really be prepared correctly,” Domingue said.

The sales tax weekend is Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28.

Items that aren’t included in the state sales tax holiday are items sold by vendors at any airport, hotel, entertainment complex or convenient store.