Lafayette International Center Receives Presidential Award for Export Service

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLFY) – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross presented the Lafayette International Center with the President’s “E” Star Award for Export Service at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Accepting the award for the International Center and for Lafayette Consolidated Government were Dave Domingue, the Center’s Operations Coordinator, and Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux,.

The award highlights continued export promotion efforts during the past four years.

The center was one of only five presented with the President’s “E” Star Award, one of only two for export service, the only honoree from Louisiana, and the only local government entity in the entire country to be selected out of the 32 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country

“With today’s financial uncertainty, exporting helps to diversify our economy in the best way possible,” said Robideaux. “I am especially proud of the unique partnership between LCG and the International Center, and that the federal government recognizes this partnership as a model for all communities.”

U.S. exports totaled $2.21 trillion in 2016, accounting for nearly 12 percent of U.S. gross domestic product. Exports supported an estimated 11.5 million jobs nationwide in 2015, according to the most recent statistics from the International Trade Administration.