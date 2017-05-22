Louisiana Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday set for this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Residents in Louisiana will have the opportunity to prepare for the beginning of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season this weekend for the state’s annual Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

From Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th, Louisianians can buy flashlights, batteries, portable generators and other emergency supplies at a reduced state sales tax rate.

The holiday provides a 2% exemption from the state sales tax on statutorily-specified hurricane preparedness items.

This year’s exemption applies to the first $1,500 of the purchase price of each of the following items:

Any portable self-powered light source, including candles, flashlights and other articles of property designed to provide light;

Any portable self-powered radio, two-way radio, or weather band radio;

Any tarpaulin or other flexible waterproof sheeting;

Any ground anchor system or tie-down kit;

Any gas or diesel fuel tank;

Any package of AAA-cell, AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6 volt, or 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries;

Any cell phone battery and any cell phone charger;

Any nonelectric food storage cooler;

Any portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage;

Any storm shutter device;

Any carbon monoxide detector; and

Any reusable freezer pack such as “blue ice.”

The Department of Revenue says the full amount of any local sales taxes still apply to all purchases unless the local taxing authority creates its own exemption.

The exemption does not apply to items sold by vendors located at any airport, public lodging establishment or hotel, entertainment complex or convenience store.

For more information, read Revenue Information Bulletin 17-010.