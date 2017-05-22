Man arrested after spotted pulling on car door handles in parking lot of New Iberia Walmart

KLFY Newsroom Published:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Earlier today in New Iberia, customers at a Walmart on East Admiral Doyle Drive saw a suspect pulling on doors of vehicles in the parking lot.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was alerted and detectives were able to find and arrest Carnellius Boutte, 20.

Authorities say Boutte was in possession of a loaded gun when he was arrested.

Detectives also found stolen items in his possession along with marijuana.

Boutte was booked and charged with 1 count of burglary, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone.

 

