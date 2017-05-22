New Iberia organizations hosting summer camps to help the youth

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Summer is just around the corner and city officials are working to get kids active and off the streets.

New Iberia schools are letting out this week and city officials are expecting an increase in crime to follow.

“During school it’s bad enough, but the summertime we project it to get a little worse,” District 2 Councilman Marlon Lewis said.

Lewis said young people are desperate for activity.

“I hear them wanting things to do, looking for things to do.”

And Lewis is one of many working to fix that.

“The summer programs had died for whatever reason, for funding or what have you, and this group took it upon their selves to bring this back and it’s been awesome. This is our third year with Back in the Game Room, which is a day program for kids, to kind of stay off the streets and have something positive to do for the summer,” Lewis said.

New Iberia City Parks and Recreation Superintendent Heather Dominique said there is also a number of spots programs offered.

“We also have some of the sports camps basketball, volleyball, and soccer. And this year we are also going to have a baseball camp.”

Joshua Bennett said these programs had a positive impact on him.

“I’ve been coming since I was 2 or 3. It gives you something to do in the summer you know, keeps you off the streets.”

The camp programs range in price.

Registration can be anything from $10 to $100 and some programs do offer sponsorships.

For more information on prices and how to register click here.