Opelousas man charged in fatal hit and run incident involving a pedestrian

By Published: Updated:
Marcus Amos (Photo Courtesy: Opelousas Police Department)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police have charged an Opelousas man in connection with a hit and run incident that left a pedestrian dead over the weekend.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of North Railroad Avenue.

Chief Donald Thompson said the driver, Marcus Amos, 49, hit Travis Roberts, 31, of Opelousas, and then drove off.

Roberts died as a result of the crash. Amos was arrested for hit and run; obstruction of justice; no liability insurance; suspension, revocation, and cancellation of DC; and vehicle license required.

 

