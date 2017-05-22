Scott Angelle to lead offshore energy safety agency

(The Daily Advertiser) – Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle will lead the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement beginning Tuesday.

The announcement was made in an issued statement by the U.S. Department of the Interior on Monday.

BSEE, which is an Interior Department agency, fosters safe and responsible energy production on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf through regulatory oversight of oil and gas operations, the new release said.

Angelle most recently served as vice chairman of the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

“Scott Angelle brings a wealth of experience to BSEE, having spent many years working for the safe and efficient energy production of both Louisiana’s and our country’s offshore resources,” Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said in the statement. “As we set our path towards energy dominance, I am confident that Scott has the expertise, vision, and the leadership necessary to effectively enhance our program, and to promote the safe and environmentally responsible exploration, development, and production of our country’s offshore oil and gas resources.”

A spokesman for the Public Service Commission said Monday that Angelle had not resigned his PSC position.

Angelle, a longtime fixture in Louisiana politics, ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor in 2015 and Congress in 2016.

“I welcome the opportunity to serve President Trump and Secretary Zinke, and work with BSEE staff to meet the critical goal of energy dominance for our country,” Angelle said in the announcement. “It is an exciting and challenging time for BSEE; I look forward to leading our efforts to empower the offshore oil and gas industry while ensuring safe and environmentally responsible operations.”

Angelle served for eight years as Louisiana’s Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources under Gov. Kathleen Blanco and Gov. Bobby Jindal. He briefly served as interim lieutenant governor under Jindal.

Angelle also served as chairman of the Louisiana State Mineral Board, a member of the Louisiana State University Board of Supervisors, Southern States Energy Board and the Louisiana Coastal Port Advisory Authority.

He is a native of Breaux Bridge and a cum laude graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor’s in petroleum land management. He and his wife Dianne have five children and four grandchildren.