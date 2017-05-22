Vice President Mike Pence to visit Baton Rouge Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Baton Rouge Wednesday, the USA Today Network reports.

The vice president will meet with business leaders and make remarks during a “listening session.”

USA Today’s Greg Hilburn reported that Pence’s visit coincides with the release of President Trump’s proposed budget.

A location for the event has not yet been released.

The Deputy Chief of Staff for Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said there are tentative plans for the governor to meet the vice president at the airport but no other details were available.