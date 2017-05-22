Youngsville event will help flood-affected homeowners complete flood damage survey

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Representatives for Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program will be hosting an outreach event in Youngsville on Wednesday to assist flood-affected homeowners in completing the Homeowners Flood Damage Survey.

The survey is the first step in requesting help through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program.

The state is encouraging homeowners affected by last year’s flood to complete the survey, even if they do not believe they will qualify for assistance as more homeowners may qualify as more funding becomes available.

The program is only for homeowners affected by the March or August 2016 floods in Louisiana.

Representatives with the program will be available to assist homeowners in completing the survey at the Youngsville Sports Complex Gymnasium on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, from 9 a.m. 7 p.m.

Homeowners who cannot attend the event will have will have other opportunities in the future to receive help from RLHAP representatives.

There is no deadline to submit the survey at this time, and all individuals who wish to complete the survey will have a chance to do so.

The survey may be completed online at http://restore.la.gov or by phone at (866) 735-2001, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It takes about 15 minutes to complete.

A full list of outreach events can be found here: http://restore.la.gov/events-planned-to-assist-flood-affected-homeowners-with-survey/

Information from http://restore.la.gov