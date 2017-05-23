“007” actor Sir Roger Moore dies at 89, family says

CNN Published:
FILE - This is a April 22, 1996 file photo of veteran British actor Roger Moore, poses for a portrait, in the Studio City section of Los Angeles. Roger Moore's family said Tuesday May 23, 2017 that the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer ﻿(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/ File)

(CNN) – Sir Roger Moore, the actor famed for portraying James Bond in seven “007” films between 1973 and 1985, has died after a battle with cancer, according to his family. He was 89.

“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement,” his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, said in a statement.
The family will hold a private funeral in Monaco, per his wishes, the statement said.
Developing story – more to come

