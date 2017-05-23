All lanes open on I-10 East at Basin Bridge; Traffic backed up 7 miles

UPDATE:
All lanes are now open on I-10 East at the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (MM 118), DOTD reports.
Traffic congestion has reached 7 miles.
UPDATE:
The left lane is blocked on I-10 East at Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (MM 118) due to an accident.
Traffic congestion has reached 6 miles.
UPDATE: I-10 East is closed at Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (MM 118) due to vehicle recovery. Alternate route: US 190 East.
Congestion is at 3 miles.
I-10 East is reduced to one lane at Atchafalaya Basin Bridge (MM 118) due to an accident, DOTD reports.
Traffic congestion has reached 3 miles in length.