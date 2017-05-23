Jennings woman, Delhi man die in 2 separate crashes in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY – Two Louisiana residents are dead after two separate crashes in Acadiana Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

The first crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on I-49 in St. Landry Parish.

Master Trooper Brooks David said Claude Henson, 55, of Delhi, La., was killed after his 2014 GMC pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree

Henson was wearing a seat belt but suffered critical injuries. He was taken to Opelousas General Hospital where he later died.

Authorities do not know if Henson was impaired at the time of the crash but routine toxicology samples were taken and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The second crash happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. on LA 97 north of I-10 in Acadia Parish. Amy Lejuene, 28, of Jennings, lost control of her vehicle which began to rotate clockwise and enter the opposite lane of traffic.

Lejuene’s 2012 Nissan Altima was hit by a 2015 Toyota Corolla. David said Lejuene was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered critical injuries. She was taken to Lafayette General Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seat belt and only suffered minor injuries. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Both crashes remain under investigation by Louisiana State Police.