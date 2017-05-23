Lafayette City Marshals apprehend New Orleans murder suspect during traffic stop

By Published: Updated:
Ronald Davis (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette City Marshal's Office)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man wanted for a murder that happened in New Orleans earlier this month is now in custody after being apprehended this afternoon by the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office.

Marshal Brian Pope said a deputy marshal conducted a traffic stop on Ronald Davis, 31, of New Orleans, around 2:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West Willow Street for driving with an expired license plate.

A warrant check on Davis indicated he was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department on the charge of second-degree murder for a shooting death that occurred there on May 2, 2017.

Davis was arrested without incident, transported, and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Pope said NOPD officers are currently en route to Lafayette to pick up Davis and take him back to New Orleans.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s