Lafayette City Marshals apprehend New Orleans murder suspect during traffic stop

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man wanted for a murder that happened in New Orleans earlier this month is now in custody after being apprehended this afternoon by the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office.

Marshal Brian Pope said a deputy marshal conducted a traffic stop on Ronald Davis, 31, of New Orleans, around 2:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West Willow Street for driving with an expired license plate.

A warrant check on Davis indicated he was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department on the charge of second-degree murder for a shooting death that occurred there on May 2, 2017.

Davis was arrested without incident, transported, and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Pope said NOPD officers are currently en route to Lafayette to pick up Davis and take him back to New Orleans.