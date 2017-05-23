Louisiana GOP leaders call for defeat of gas tax increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Republican Party leaders are urging state lawmakers to reject a gas tax hike and have chastised GOP legislators who voted for the proposal.

The party’s governing body, the Republican State Central Committee, narrowly supported a resolution opposing the 17-cent per gallon tax hike at its recent meeting. The resolution was co-sponsored by GOP Chairman Roger Villere.

The resolution, provided to The Associated Press by party executive director Bo Staples, calls defeat of the gas tax a priority and describes “disappointment” in the four Republican lawmakers who helped the proposal advance to the full House.

House debate on the gas tax bill is scheduled Wednesday in the majority-GOP chamber.

It’s unclear how the Republican Party’s opposition will influence the vote on a tax hike already considered a long-shot for passage.