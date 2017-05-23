Man shot, wounded after kicking in door of parents bedroom, police say

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) A 37-year-old Jennings man who forced his way into his parent’s bedroom last week and was shot, has now been released from the hospital and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail.

According to a Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office press release, On May 17, Brent Lopez kicked in the door to the bedroom and became verbally and physically threatening.

Police say at one point, he threw a flag and flag pole and hit his father.

Derwin Lopez then armed himself with a semi-automatic handgun and fired one shot at Lopez, wounding his right shoulder, according to police.

Lopez had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was released today and arrested on charges of aggravated battery and 2 counts of domestic abuse battery.

He is being held in the parish jail with no bond.

Police say they were familiar with the family and have been called out to the house on three prior occasions because of the son’s actions and threats to his family.

