New developments, more jobs coming to Louisiana Avenue/I-10 intersection

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) New developments are coming to North Lafayette at the Louisiana Avenue, I-10 intersection.

Business at the Stirling Shopping Center on Louisiana Avenue has been booming since its opening in 2008.

Lafayette District 4 City-Parish councilman Kenneth Boudreaux says, “This intersection has made it extremely easy for people to access this location so, we’re having sales dollars come from outside of the parish which helps us offer our law-enforcement, fire protection services and other services that are needed.”

Even with all the amenities at the shopping center, Boudreaux says a lot of people have been asking for fuel at that location.

“And now we are anticipating right behind me, the development of a brand-new Racetrac gas station which is just music to our ears,” Boudreaux said.

According to Boudreaux, Racetrac developers are in the process of getting permits in order and construction will begin any day now.