Opelousas man indicted in 2013 cold case murder

By Published:
Diovanni LaFountain has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in the 2013 shooting death of Norris Truitt. (Photo Courtesy: Opelousas Police Department)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry Parish grand jury indicted a man for the 2013 cold case murder of Norris Truitt, 24, in Opelousas.

In a statement, District Attorney Earl Taylor said Diovanni D. LaFountain, 24, was indicted Monday for the second-degree murder of Truitt on April 24, 2013.

Truitt was shot around at the intersection of Park & Frilot Streets in Opelousas, authorities say.

Opelousas police charged LaFountain on March 6, 2017.

If convicted, LaFountain would get a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation or parole.

LaFountain is also facing a second-degree murder charge for the January 19, 2014, shooting death of Jermaine Andrus in the 1000 block of Emma Street.

 

