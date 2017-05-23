Opelousas man indicted in 2013 cold case murder

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry Parish grand jury indicted a man for the 2013 cold case murder of Norris Truitt, 24, in Opelousas.

In a statement, District Attorney Earl Taylor said Diovanni D. LaFountain, 24, was indicted Monday for the second-degree murder of Truitt on April 24, 2013.

Truitt was shot around at the intersection of Park & Frilot Streets in Opelousas, authorities say.

Opelousas police charged LaFountain on March 6, 2017.

If convicted, LaFountain would get a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation or parole.

LaFountain is also facing a second-degree murder charge for the January 19, 2014, shooting death of Jermaine Andrus in the 1000 block of Emma Street.