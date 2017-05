OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police have captured an inmate who escaped from the Opelousas City Jail last night.

Sgt. Kerry Sam Jr. said Alvin Joseph Jr. escaped from the jail around 10 p.m. Monday and was caught by Opelousas Police just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Sam did not disclose what charge or charges Joseph was incarcerated on.