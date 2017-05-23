Vice President to discuss healthcare, jobs with local business leaders in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Vice President Mike Pence will meet with small business leaders in Port Allen tomorrow, according to a press release from The White House.

The vice president will be joined by CMS Administrator Seema Verma, Senator John Kennedy, and Congressman Garret Graves for a listening session with local business leaders “to hear their first-hand stories about health care, job creation, and the economy.”

Vice President Pence will end his visit by making formal remarks at Cajun Industries LLC in Port Allen, La. The vice president’s plane will arrive shortly before noon at the Baton Rouge Regional Airport.

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to meet with Vice President Pence when he arrives at the airport.