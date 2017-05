LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Lafayette this morning.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said officers responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of North University Avenue and located the male juvenile suspect as he was trying to flee.

The suspect was arrested for armed robbery and was in possession of cash stolen from the business and the gun that was used in the crime.