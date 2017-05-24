Late night shooting in Lafayette leaves one dead on Duval Street, police investigating

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Duval Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a black male lying deceased in the roadway from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Damarcus Bernard, 21, of Lafayette.

“A beautiful young brother. It’s tough on families, it’s tough on the neighborhood when this continues to happen,” The Harvest Center Church Pastor Daniel Kelly said.

Harvest Center Church located just off of Simcoe Street.

Kelly said his goal is to bring a positive light to an area in need.

“Of course you know there’s probably eight murders or homicides in this area already, exactly the reason why we came here. We can march and we can set up but if we don’t really have plans in place to really start grabbing these young brothers it’s going to be a continuing cycle.”

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says detectives are following leads as the case remains under investigation.

“Honestly it’s just another senseless ask of violence that unfortunately has taken the life of another young person in our community,” Ratcliff said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the contact the police department or call the anonymous tip line at 232-TIPS.