LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Duval Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a black male lying deceased in the roadway from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim would later be identified as Damarcus Bernard, 21, of Lafayette.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says detectives are following leads as the case remains under investigation.