Livingston Parish Man Arrested for Possessing Child Pornography

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations – Special Victims Unit arrested Leonard Hulsey for charges related to the distribution of child pornography.

Authorities say that they found the images after a search of a home in Maurepas.

Investigators say that they found Hulsey at an Inn in Denham Springs.

Officers say that Hulsey admitted to downloading and storing child porn images at the residence.

He was arrested and charged with 5 counts of distribution of child pornography and booked into the Livingston Parish jail.

The case remains under investigation. Further charges may be pending.