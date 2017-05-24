Louisiana minimum wage hike goes nowhere, rejected in Senate

By Published: Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Gov. John Bel Edwards’ push to raise Louisiana’s minimum wage has sputtered again in the Senate, leaving the state’s lowest-wage workers to be paid at the federal rate of $7.25 per hour.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 7-3 Wednesday against the proposal sponsored by Sen. Troy Carter, a New Orleans Democrat. The vote split along party lines, with Democrats supporting the wage hike and Republicans opposing it.

Carter’s bill would have boosted the minimum wage to $8 per hour in 2018 and to $8.50 an hour a year later.

Supporters said the wage increase would lift people out of poverty and make them less-reliant on government-financed services like food stamps. Opponents said the higher pay could harm businesses and force layoffs.

Senate Bill 153: http://www.legis.la.gov

