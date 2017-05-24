Man wanted for trespassing, harassing residents at Ville Platte home

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Ville Platte police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who is wanted for criminal trespassing and other charges.

Regilinsky Joseph, 20, is wanted for criminal trespass and violating a protection order.

Chief Neal Lartigue says Joseph trespassed at a home on West Cotton Street on May 20, 2017, and “has since continued to harass the residents of the home and continues to violate the protective order issued against him.”

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Regilinsky Joseph is asked to call the Ville Platte Police Department at 363-1313. Callers will remain anonymous.