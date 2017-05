OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – School’s almost out for summer at Park Vista Elementary and I visited Ms. Ashley Boutte’s 4th and 5th grade classes to celebrate.

Ms. Boutte also wanted help to finish up a class lesson, getting some feedback from students and tape an Acadiana Eats with a live audience.

Later I got to hang with the students while they enjoyed some delicious food cooked up by Creole Cousins.

Finally, Ms. Boutte made sure I didn’t forget the feedback letters written by the students.