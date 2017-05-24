Ragin’ Cajuns baseball game at SBC Tournament pushed back to Friday

The following is a news release from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette:

STATESBORO, Ga. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team will have to wait until Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT to see its first action at the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Tournament as the tournament has been changed to a single elimination format due to weather the last two days, the league office announced on Wednesday.

The fourth-seeded Ragin’ Cajuns will face the fifth-seed Georgia Southern in the nightcap at J.I. Clements Stadium. The winner of the contest will move on to face the winner of top-seeded Coastal Carolina and the lowest remaining seed from Thursday’s contests on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

All of the Cajuns games at the tournament will be broadcast on News Talk 96.5 KPEL-FM with Jay Walker and Jeff Schneider on the call. Fans can also watch the games live on ESPN3 with Matt Stewart and John Gregory providing the commentary. Live stats are available on SunBeltSports.org.

Updated Sun Belt Conference Tournament Schedule

Thursday

Game 1 – 3:00pm ET – #10 Georgia State vs. #7 Arkansas State

Game 2 – 6:30pm ET – #9 Little Rock vs. #8 Texas State

Friday

Game 3 – 9:00am ET – #6 Troy vs. #3 South Alabama

Game 4 – 12:30pm ET – Round 1 Winner (highest seed) vs. #2 UTA

Game 5 – 4:00pm ET – Round 1 Winner (lowest seed) vs. #1 Coastal Carolina

Game 6 – 7:30pm ET – #5 Georgia Southern vs. #4 Louisiana

Saturday

Game 7 – 3:00pm ET – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Game 8 – 6:30pm ET – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner

Sunday

Game 9 – 1:00pm ET – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner