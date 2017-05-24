Suspect sought in theft of riding lawn mower from Rayne business

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who stole a riding lawn mower from a business in Rayne.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the theft occurred in the 200 block of Lexington Drive on May 15, 2017. The sheriff described the lawn mower John Deere 455 Riding Mower with a diesel engine.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the suspect, described as a light-skinned man wearing khaki shorts, a white t-shirt, and a baseball cap, riding a bicycle on the property and then returning a few hours later to steal the mower.

The suspect returned driving a maroon 2007 Ford F-250, with a bottom-pull black utility trailer.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers tip line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.