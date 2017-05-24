Vice President Mike Pence discussing healthcare and jobs in Louisiana today

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Louisiana today.

While in the bayou state, he will discuss healthcare and jobs with local business leaders.

The Vice President plans to make his remarks at Cajun Industries, L.L.C. in Port Allen later this afternoon.

Pence will be joined by Centers for Medicare and Madicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma, U.S. Senator John Kennedy and Congressman Garret Graves.

They will meet for a listening session to discuss their opinions about healthcare, job creation and the economy.

Governor John Bel Edwards will greet Vice President Pence as he lands in Baton Rouge later this morning.

 

