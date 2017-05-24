Ville Platte and Mamou Elementary join CODOFIL’s French Immersion Program

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – On Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards traveled to Evangeline Parish. Two Evangeline Parish Schools have become part of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL).

The welcome ceremony was held at Ville Platte High School. The president of CODOFIL William Arceneaux says Evangeline Parish brings the number of Louisiana schools under CODOFIL to 32.

The immersion program will be offered at two schools in Evangeline Parish — Ville Platte and Mamou Elementary beginning with kindergarten and first graders. “We are blessed to have such great support from the State of Louisiana with the governor always here to help,” adds Arceneaux.

The auditorium of Ville Platte High School was filled with local leaders, educators and most importantly students. Governor Edwards says the French language in Louisiana is important.

The governor says its part of what makes Louisiana unique. “More than that it’s really good for the students. We know this will open doors for the students. They will perform better in all their subjects not just French,” says Governor Edwards.

CODOFIL’s president says more than 6,000 Louisiana students take part in French immersion. “These students in these programs score high on all exams. They represent the state very well. We’re teaching them to be citizens of the world,” notes Arceneaux.

Darwan Lazard, the Superintendent of Evangeline Parish Schools says second language learning is an opportunity. “This means opportunity for our students and that’s what it’s all about for me. Students will get the chance to be bilingual,” says Lazard.