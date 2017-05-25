13 suspects from Acadiana arrested in alleged insurance fraud scheme

(The Daily Advertiser) – Police have arrested 13 people in Lafayette Parish in connection to an alleged car insurance fraud scheme.

According to a press release from Louisiana State Police, the 13 people were allegedly reporting staged crashes with bogus injuries and property damage to insurance companies.

The group fabricated at least seven crashes, defrauding insurance companies out of more than $30,000, the press release says.

Those arrested were charged with various statutes relating to insurance fraud and theft, and were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, the press release says.

Arrested were:

Stanley Bernard, 48, Carencro

Dedrick Jones, 41, Carencro

Edward Jones, 31, Carencro

Joseph Jones, 45, Carencro

Jillian Miller, 30, Carencro

Christine Same, 40, Carencro

Katina Broussard, 44, Lafayette

Kenneth Pappillion, 35, Lafayette

Tranai Trahan, 23, St. Martinville

Ranisia Williams, 24, St. Martinville

Patrick Martin, 61, Duson

Brittany Louviere, 29, of Scott

Kedrick Broussard, 22, Carencro. Broussard was arrested and served with a warrant at Winn Correctional Center, where he is incarcerated on other charges

Three people are still wanted in connection to the case:

Brakeisha Broussard, 25, Lafayette

Natalie Miller, 28, Carencro

Olivia Darbonne, 31, Venice, Florida

Departments who assisted in the investigation were the LSP Bureau of Investigation, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit, LSP Troop 1, the Carencro Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

