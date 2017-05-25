13 suspects from Acadiana arrested in alleged insurance fraud scheme

(The Daily Advertiser) – Police have arrested 13 people in Lafayette Parish in connection to an alleged car insurance fraud scheme.
According to a press release from Louisiana State Police, the 13 people were allegedly reporting staged crashes with bogus injuries and property damage to insurance companies.
The group fabricated at least seven crashes, defrauding insurance companies out of more than $30,000, the press release says.
Those arrested were charged with various statutes relating to insurance fraud and theft, and were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, the press release says.
Arrested were:
- Stanley Bernard, 48, Carencro
- Dedrick Jones, 41, Carencro
- Edward Jones, 31, Carencro
- Joseph Jones, 45, Carencro
- Jillian Miller, 30, Carencro
- Christine Same, 40, Carencro
- Katina Broussard, 44, Lafayette
- Kenneth Pappillion, 35, Lafayette
- Tranai Trahan, 23, St. Martinville
- Ranisia Williams, 24, St. Martinville
- Patrick Martin, 61, Duson
- Brittany Louviere, 29, of Scott
- Kedrick Broussard, 22, Carencro. Broussard was arrested and served with a warrant at Winn Correctional Center, where he is incarcerated on other charges
Three people are still wanted in connection to the case:
- Brakeisha Broussard, 25, Lafayette
- Natalie Miller, 28, Carencro
- Olivia Darbonne, 31, Venice, Florida
Departments who assisted in the investigation were the LSP Bureau of Investigation, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit, LSP Troop 1, the Carencro Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.