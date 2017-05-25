Baton Rouge Police Union, community leaders respond to EBR Mayor-President’s letter

BATON ROUGE, LA (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – “I believe they should be removed from paid administrative leave and disciplined consistent with the severity of their actions. In Officer Salamoni’s case, this warrants termination,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

This is just part of a letter released by Mayor Broome. Broome is calling for action in regards to the future of Baton Rouge Police Officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II. The mayor went on to say she will deliver the letter to the Chief Carl Dabadie.

In a statement from BRPD Spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola, he said “Chief Dabadie is waiting to receive and review the hand delivered letter which Mayor Broome referenced in her letter before making any statements.”

This back and forth is just part of the ongoing strife when if comes to the Alton Sterling case.

Former Metro Councilman and Attorney John Delgado was in Shreveport Thursday and could not speak on camera, but Delgado does have something to say about the mayor’s letter in a text.

“The mayor should be ashamed of herself… she knows she has zero authority over officer discipline. Her comments only serve to sow further division in our community,” said Delgado.

For Gary Chambers, a community activist, he agrees with the mayor’s letter.

“To me, this is the first stage of accountability. When you look at the investigation that the DOJ did, we got nothing. Whatever Jeff Landry is going to do, that’s uncertainty, but this is the first step of somebody saying that what happened that night was wrong,” said Chambers.

Local 33 and Fox 44 did reach out to the Baton Rouge Police Union, and here is what President Sgt. Bryan Taylor had to say Thursday afternoon.

“The Baton Rouge Union of Police stand behind the men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department and the citizens of Baton Rouge. It is confusing to us that the Mayor-President would call for the termination of our Officers before the legal process has concluded, thus preventing their due process. For us to be a truly unified city, our leaders MUST not divide us,” said Sgt. Taylor. “This is our professional and complete response to this matter. There will be no further statements.

Now, the future of the Alton Sterling case rests in the hands of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. The AG has not released any updates on his part of the investigation.

If you would like to see the letter for yourself, click here.