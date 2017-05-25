Deputies: man in US illegally, charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile in Jeff Davis Parish

IOWA, La. (KLFY) – A man who authorities say was in the U.S. illegally has been charged in Jefferson Davis Parish with indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Deputies with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office began their investigation on May 20, 2017, after being contacted by the sister of the victim.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said investigators discovered inappropriate behavior occurred on several dates between Alejandro Maldonado Salazar, 41, and an 11-year-old girl at a home in the 21200 block of South Frontage Road, in Iowa, La.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Salazar had entered the U.S. illegally and contacted U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Salazar was then detained and booked into the parish jail on a detainer for federal immigration authorities on May 20.

Detectives were able to locate evidence and obtain statements from witnesses to verify the incident of inappropriate behavior occurred.

Today, authorities charged Salazar with felony indecent behavior with a juvenile. He is being held without bond.