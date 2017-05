LAFAYETTE PARISH La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Consolidated Government says that Lafayette Parish residents who are served by Republic services will have their regular scheduled garbage and recycling pickups on Memorial Day.

LCG adds that their compost facility located at 400 N. Dugas Road will close at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26 and will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The facility will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day and reopen on Tuesday.