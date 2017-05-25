Lafayette police investigating fatal shooting on Porter Lane

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 2:45 p.m. this afternoon in the 200 block of Porter Lane.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said officers arrived on scene to find a black male victim inside of a with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with Information about this shooting or anyone involved is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

 

