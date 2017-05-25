LCG Transit system closing bus services for Memorial Day holiday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works, Transit Division says that LTS bus services,including Daytime, Night Owl, and Para-Transit will not provide service on Monday, May 29th due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Offices will be closed; however, approved riders of the Para-Transit system will be able to schedule rides.

Regular scheduled transit services will resume on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

For more information, contact the Lafayette Transit Business Office at (337) 291-8570.