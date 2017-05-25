LDWF holding annual free fishing weekend in June

By Published:
Photo: MGN

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is inviting Louisianians to take part in its annual Free Fishing Weekend next month.

Happening Saturday, June 10th and Sunday, June 11th, the weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to fish Louisiana waters without requiring a fishing license.

“Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to get outside and enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” explained Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Whether your interest is saltwater or fresh, Louisiana offers some of the best and most diverse fishing opportunities in the world, and we welcome you to become part of the long-standing tradition of Louisiana fishing.”

Although a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions remain in effect.

Afterwards, if you do need to purchase a fishing license, you can do so here.

Montoucet says purchasing a fishing license helps provide funding for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management through the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.

 

