Man accused of arson in fire at Lafayette apartment complex

Joseph Reynolds (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Parish Correctional Center)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man is now in jail for allegedly starting a fire that damaged an apartment unit in Lafayette.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 8 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from a unit at the Glouchester Manor Apartments in the 300 block of Birch Street.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said there was a disturbance prior to emergency officials arriving at the scene.

Crews found fires in three separate areas of the apartment. The flames were extinguished within ten minutes.

The apartment sustained moderate fire damage, according to Trahan.

Investigators arrested Joseph Reynolds, 65, of Lafayette, after determining the fires were intentionally set.

Reynolds was charged with aggravated arson and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

No one was injured in the fire.

 

