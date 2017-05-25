Man killed; 2 injuries in three vehicle crash on Ambassador Caffery

BROUSSARD, La (KLFY)- One man is dead and two more were injured after a crash involving three vehicles occurred on the 6700 Block of Ambassador Caffery earlier this afternoon.

Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou said that a Broussard police officer noticed a car driven by Robert Prejean of Lafayette traveling east in the inside lane and then veer into the outside lane and struck the raised concrete embankment.

Prejean’s car then lost control and traveled across all lanes, across the median, and into oncoming traffic, according to Decou.

Prejean’s car hit a white truck on the rear driver’s side that was driven by Paul Boudreaux of Franklin.

That caused Prejean’s car to spin into the outside lane of oncoming traffic where it struck the truck of Jerry Underbink of Texas

Prejean was trapped and had to be extricated after his car flipped over, according to Decou. According to Decou, Prejean was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later after going into cardiac arrest.

Boudreaux and his passenger were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries

Underbink was not injured.

Decou added that alcohol involvement is suspected and toxicology results are pending.