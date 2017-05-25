State Police to implement “No Refusal” checkpoint in Acadiana over Memorial Day Weekend

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

Troop I – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I wants to remind everyone to make sure safety and sober driving is the number one priority this Memorial Day weekend. Louisiana State Police Troop I along with local law enforcement agencies will implement a DWI “No Refusal” checkpoint on Friday, May 26, 2017 in St. Martin Parish.

Crashes involving serious injuries and fatalities historically are attributed to impaired drivers during holiday weekends. Holidays are a time for fun, and sometimes can lead to consuming substances that cause impaired driving. This Memorial Day weekend, enjoy the festivities and help make this a safe holiday.

Troop I Troopers will be aggressively patrolling the highways this entire holiday weekend to ensure the safety of everyone as they travel to their destinations.

The reason for implementing the “No Refusal” checkpoint during the Memorial Day weekend is based on the nationwide trend during certain holiday periods when alcohol consumption increases, such as Memorial Day, July 4th, Mardi Gras, Labor Day, etc.

This has been addressed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by educating the public about the dangers of impaired driving, increased patrols and checkpoint programs. The loss of life associated with impaired drivers causes a tremendous amount of grief to survivors for the remainder of their lives.

To report possible impaired drivers or road hazards, citizens are urged to call *LSP (*577) from their cellular phones.