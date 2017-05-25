Youngsville police arrest man accused of robbing 3 teenage girls at gunpoint

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A St. Martinville man accused of robbing three teenage girls at gunpoint after they got out of their Uber ride has been arrested, according to the Youngsville Police Department.

The robbery happened in the early morning hours of May 20, 2017, in the 100 block of Piper Crest Lane. The suspect stole the victims’ purses and cell phones.

Chief Rickey Boudreaux said the Uber driver, who the suspect apparently did not notice was still in the vehicle, dialed 911 to report the crime in progress and gave police the suspect’s description.

The police chief said the victims called an Uber to take them home after a night out in downtown Lafayette.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Hebert Lee Prejean, Jr., 22, and was positively identified by the victims in a photographic lineup, according to Boudreaux.

Prejean was arrested early Thursday afternoon and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.