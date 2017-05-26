2 wanted for shooting that injured 1 in Opelousas turned themselves in; Police looking for third suspect

Opelousas officers are searching for Rickey Richard in connection with shooting case in Opelousas. Photo Credit: Opelousas Police Department

UPDATE: Authorities say that White & Angelle have turned themselves in and are being charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder.

Police are looking for a third suspect in this case; Ricky Richard of Opelousas.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person injured Thursday evening.

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc identified the suspects as Kenneth White, Jr. of Opelousas, and Roshell Angelle, of Lafayette.

The shooting happened around 5:58 p.m. Thursday on Mouton Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

The victim was taken to Opelousas General Hospital. They have since been treated and released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500.

