2 wanted for shooting that injured 1 in Opelousas

Kenneth White Jr. (left) and Roshell Angelle (right) are wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person injured in Opelousas, La. on May 25, 2016. (Photo Courtesy: OPD)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday evening and left one person injured in Opelousas.

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc identified the suspects as Kenneth White, Jr. of Opelousas, and Roshell Angelle, of Lafayette.

The shooting happened around 5:58 p.m. Thursday on Mouton Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

The victim was taken to Opelousas General Hospital. They have since been treated and released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500.

