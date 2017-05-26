Garbage, recycling to run on Memorial Day

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Republic Services will operate its regularly scheduled garbage and recycling collection routes in Lafayette Parish Monday in spite of the Memorial Day holiday.

All customers served by Republic Services are asked to place waste out the evening before their regularly scheduled collection day, and there will be no changes to the collection schedule, according to a release from Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Compost Facility at 400 N. Dugas Road will close at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and will be open from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Compost Facility will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day and will reopen Tuesday.

